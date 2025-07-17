Manchester City and Bayern interested in Donnarumma

Despite all the public statements, PSG and Gianluigi Donnarumma have yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension. This opens the door for other European giants to step into the spotlight.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have both set their sights on the European champion. While the level of their interest remains unclear, it's known that Donnarumma is currently earning €12 million per year, with PSG reportedly offering him a reduced deal. This situation could play right into the hands of these top clubs.

Recall: Both clubs are actively exploring options to eventually replace their long-serving goalkeepers—Ederson at City and Manuel Neuer at Bayern. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old shot-stopper is entering the final year of his current contract, which might prompt PSG to consider selling if they fail to secure a new deal in the end.