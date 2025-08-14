RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sandhausen vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 16, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Sandhausen
16 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Sandhausen, BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald
RB Leipzig
On Saturday, the Hardtwaldstadion in Sandhausen will host a German Cup first-round clash where the home side, Sandhausen, face a formidable Bundesliga opponent, RB Leipzig. Here’s my pick for goals in this match.

Match preview

Sandhausen are enduring a tough spell: after being relegated to Germany’s 3rd division last season, they’ve now started their new campaign in the fourth tier with back-to-back defeats. Last year’s German Cup run ended at the very first hurdle – the team lost to Cologne (2-3) in extra time, despite equalizing late on.

Now Sandhausen are clear underdogs, hoping that home support can provide at least a slight boost against a powerhouse. Despite a modest budget and squad, the team tries to play bravely, but defensive frailties continue to cost them points. Sandhausen haven’t kept a clean sheet in official matches since February, and a six-game home losing streak only underscores their current struggles.

Last season was disappointing for the Bulls in the Bundesliga – a 7th-place finish meant no European football for the first time since 2016/17. However, in the German Cup, they made it to the semi-finals, underlining their reputation as cup specialists. Leipzig are two-time winners of the competition (2022, 2023) and have reached the final twice, so they know how to get the job done in knockout football.

Under new boss Ole Werner, who took charge this summer, Leipzig come into this fixture after a difficult pre-season, but remain one of Germany’s strongest outfits. Despite friendly defeats to Atalanta and Lens, their squad depth speaks for itself.

Probable lineups

  • Sandhausen: Liska, Kolbe, Schulz, Gipson, Wimmer, Ampadu, Inaler, Tarnat, Herrmann, Graf, Teströ
  • Leipzig: Vandevoordt M., Nedeljkovic K., Bakayoko J., Vermeeren A., Lukeba K., Nusa A., Openda L., Orban W., Raum D., Simons X., Schlager K.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have met five times: two wins each and one draw.
  • Their last German Cup meeting (2021/22) ended in a 4-0 Leipzig victory.
  • Sandhausen have lost their last six home matches.

Prediction

The gulf in quality between these teams is enormous. Sandhausen are going through one of the toughest periods in their history, while Leipzig will be out to reassert themselves in the European race and build confidence for the new season. I expect the visitors to progress comfortably to the next round, but given Leipzig’s approach against weaker opposition, don’t expect a double-digit rout.

