Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025

Bayern Munich and Chelsea will face off in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, and here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the clash.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: what to know about the match?

Last season, Bayern reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League before being knocked out by Inter Milan. Domestically, however, they claimed the Bundesliga title and have begun the new German campaign in dominant fashion. They crushed Leipzig 6–0 in the opening round, edged Augsburg 3–2, and most recently dismantled Hamburg 5–0.

Chelsea return to the Champions League after several years away. In the previous campaign, they secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and also triumphed in the UEFA Conference League. Adding to their silverware, the Blues were crowned Club World Cup champions in the summer. Their domestic start has been steady — draws against Crystal Palace and Brentford combined with wins over West Ham and Fulham.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: when and where is the match?

The Champions League opener between Bayern Munich and Chelsea will take place at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 17, with kickoff at 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: