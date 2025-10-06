Bayern jumps into the race for Marc Guéhi

The Crystal Palace captain has become a highly sought-after name in the transfer market.

The Munich side will have to outfight many top clubs to secure his signature.

Details: According to renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg, 25-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi has emerged as a transfer target for Bayern Munich.

Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl is a big admirer of Guéhi, and initial talks with the player’s representatives have already taken place.

See also: Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025

Reports claim that Bayern are aiming to sign Guéhi on a free transfer in 2026, once his current contract with Palace expires. But everything will depend on the situation with current Bayern defenders Upamecano and Kim, who could leave the club.

If Bayern decide to make an official offer, they will have to outbid Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid—clubs that have been monitoring Guéhi for more than one season.

The Transfermarkt portal values Guéhi at €40 million.

🚨🆕 FC Bayern are already looking concretely at Marc #Guéhi. Max Eberl is a big admirer, and initial talks with the player’s representatives have already taken place.



Bayern are interested in a free transfer in 2026, but that depends on what happens with Upamecano/Kim.



⚠️… pic.twitter.com/0IdTAxY1Vf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 6, 2025

Reminder: Shock for Bayern. Al Hilal offers Kane a £261 million contract