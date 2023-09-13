RU RU NG NG
Bayern have a serious loss before an important match

Football news Today, 07:02
The health of Bayern and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich raises concerns.

For this reason, the team leader may miss the next match of the German championship.

According to journalist Maximilian Koch, Kimmich was injured during the German national team's game against Japan.

It is reported that Kimmich was hit on the thigh in one of the clashes with the Japanese player.

It is interesting that the club has not yet made any official statements regarding the footballer’s condition.

Today, September 13, the football player will undergo examination in Munich. If all goes well, Kimmich will return to training with his team on September 14 and play in the upcoming game against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

On September 9, the German team played in a friendly match against the Japanese team. The match took place at the Volkswagen Arena stadium and ended in a victory for the guests with a score of 4:1.

After this defeat, the German Football Federation dismissed the team's head coach.

On September 15, Bayern will play against the Bundesliga leader Bayer.

