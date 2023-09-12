RU RU NG NG
Prediction for the match Bayern - Bayer 15 September 2023
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany 15 sep 2023, 14:30 Bayern Munich - Bayer Leverkusen
-
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Bayer Leverkusen wont lose
On September 15, 2023, Bayern and Bayer will meet as part of the German Championship. The teams will play in the fourth round of the championship.

Bayern

Last season the hosts became champions, but with great difficulty. The fate of the title was decided in the last match and the Borussia Dortmund players, who could not beat Mainz on their field, could become champions.

After three rounds in the new season, the national champion shares first and second place with Bayer Leverkusen, having scored 9 points and is already three points ahead of their closest pursuers.

Thus, the winner of this meeting will become the sole leader of the tournament table.

Bayer

The visitors showed one of the worst starts in their history in the previous season, but after a change of coach they were able to finish in the eurozone. Indeed, after the arrival of Javi Alonso, who joined the team in the middle of last season, Bayer played completely differently.

In the new championship, the “pharmacists” started extremely confidently, gaining three victories. They are currently ahead of Bayern on goal difference and at the top of the standings.

Interesting Facts:

More than 2.5 goals have been scored in Bayern's last seven matches. Interestingly, the German champions have also won seven of their last eight games.

Match forecast:

Bayern still does not look like its best example, which means Bayer has a chance to cling to at least a draw. I will bet that the second team will not lose at odds of 2.23.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
