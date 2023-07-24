Bayern close to signing Sevilla star goalkeeper

According to Bayern&Germany's Twitter account, FC Bayern Munich is interested in purchasing the goalkeeper of Sevilla and the Moroccan national team, Yassine Bounou.

As per the source, the German club is actively negotiating the transfer of the goalkeeper during the upcoming summer transfer window. If acquired, the African goalkeeper might replace Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who is close to joining Inter Milan.

It was previously reported that Paris Saint-Germain and several clubs from Saudi Arabia are also interested in Bounou.

Yassine Bounou, 32 years old, has been playing for Sevilla since September 2020, joining from Girona for a transfer fee of four million euros. He has played a total of 140 matches for Sevilla in all competitions, conceding 138 goals. Additionally, he kept a clean sheet in 58 matches. Bounou won the UEFA Europa League twice with Sevilla in the 2019/2020 and 2022/2023 seasons. Before that, he played for Atletico Madrid and Zaragoza.

Since 2013, Bounou has been playing for the Moroccan national team, having appeared in 54 matches and conceding 28 goals. He represented Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the team finished in fourth place.