Bayern announced the exact amount they paid for Kane

Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness for the first time revealed the exact amount his club paid for the transfer of England team leader Harry Kane from Tottenham.

According to him, the club paid 95 million euros for the star player.

Hoeness words were quoted by well-known insider Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter page.

Let us remember that one of the most high-profile transfers of the year took place last summer. The footballer spent the previous 12 years with Tottenham, where he became the top scorer with 280 goals.

He also scored the most goals for England. He scored 58 goals.

Bayern are currently third in the Bundesliga with 17 points after seven matches. This season, Kane has scored eight goals and is second in the list of scorers in the tournament.

Let us note that throughout his entire career, Kane has not won a single trophy with Tottenham. With Bayern he has every chance to win one of the titles in his first season.