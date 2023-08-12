RU RU
Main News Harry Kane moves to Bayern

Harry Kane moves to Bayern

Football news Today, 05:47
Harry Kane moves to Bayern Photo: Bayern website/Author unknown

The press service of Munich's "Bayern" announced on their official website the transfer of forward Harry Kane from London's "Tottenham Hotspur" and the English national team.

The German club paid €100 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €10 million through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. Kane's salary at "Bayern," according to some reports, will be €25 million per year. He will be playing for the German club wearing the number nine jersey.

The 30-year-old Kane is a product of "Tottenham" and has been part of the main team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. Despite this, the player has not won any trophies with the club so far. Kane's main achievement at "Tottenham" was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has been playing for the English national team since 2015. He has played a total of 84 matches for the English national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists. With the English national team, he reached the final of the UEFA European Championship 2020.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Tottenham Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
PSG complete transfer of Barcelona star: Mbappé is a replacement Football news Today, 06:00 PSG announce signing of Barcelona star
Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news 10 aug 2023, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news 10 aug 2023, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news 10 aug 2023, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news 09 aug 2023, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Chelsea manager hints at new transfer Football news Today, 06:00 PSG announce signing of Barcelona star Football news Today, 05:47 Harry Kane moves to Bayern Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United are in no hurry to kick out the scandalous player Football news Today, 04:00 Guardiola had a conflict with Haaland Football news Today, 03:00 Messi scores again to make Inter Miami history Football news Today, 02:00 Manchester City lose one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:30 Chelsea could intercept another Liverpool transfer target Football news Today, 01:10 Chelsea are interested in signing an experienced PSG midfielder Football news Today, 00:50 Benfica announce signing of Brazilian striker