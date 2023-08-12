Harry Kane moves to Bayern

The press service of Munich's "Bayern" announced on their official website the transfer of forward Harry Kane from London's "Tottenham Hotspur" and the English national team.

The German club paid €100 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €10 million through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. Kane's salary at "Bayern," according to some reports, will be €25 million per year. He will be playing for the German club wearing the number nine jersey.

The 30-year-old Kane is a product of "Tottenham" and has been part of the main team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. Despite this, the player has not won any trophies with the club so far. Kane's main achievement at "Tottenham" was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has been playing for the English national team since 2015. He has played a total of 84 matches for the English national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists. With the English national team, he reached the final of the UEFA European Championship 2020.