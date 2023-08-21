RU RU NG NG
Bayer Leverkusen sign Croatia defender from Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen sign Croatia defender from Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen's press service has officially announced the transfer of right-back Josip Stanisic from Bayern Munich and the Croatian national team.

The Leverkusen club has signed the player on loan until the summer of 2024. However, Bayer will not have a priority option to buy the player.

23-year-old Stanisic is a product of Bayern Munich's youth academy. He has played a total of 41 matches for the Munich club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has also received four yellow cards. While with Bayern, Stanisic became a German champion three times in the 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23 seasons, and he also won the German Super Cup twice in 2021 and 2022. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Since 2021, Stanisic has been playing for the Croatian national team. He has participated in 11 matches for the Croatian team in various tournaments, without scoring any goals or providing any assists. He has also received two yellow cards.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, Bayer Leverkusen finished in sixth place in the Bundesliga, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2023/2024 season.

