Bastoni says Inter must triple their efforts to contain Yamal

Barcelona’s 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, despite his youth, is already a major threat, drawing special attention from opponents wary of the Catalan prodigy.

Details: Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni emphasized that Yamal currently has a huge influence on Barcelona’s play and must be given less space. However, Barcelona is much more than just Yamal.

Quote: “I’ve already faced him in Spain, and back then he wasn’t at this level yet. I was impressed by the level he has reached, considering his age and his ability to create incredible moments on the pitch. I think he’s now one of the best in the world. We’ll have to double-mark him, maybe even triple up like we did at times in the first match, but without overdoing it, otherwise we’ll leave too much space elsewhere. Barcelona isn’t just Yamal. It’s 50-50 here, everything’s open, and I think it will be a game just like the first leg. I’m glad we’ll be playing in front of our fans,” Bastoni said.

Reminder: Robert Lewandowski will be available for Barcelona in Milan, after missing the teams’ first meeting due to injury.