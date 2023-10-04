Arteta talks about Saka's injury in the Champions League match

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has revealed details of striker Bukayo Saka's injury.

The England national team player was injured in the first half of the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League against Lens (1:2). The young footballer left the field in the 34th minute.

“In the first half, he tried to hit the ball with his heel and felt pain. He has a muscle problem. He felt discomfort and we had to replace him. We don't know anything else right now. It is clear that the injury was quite serious and did not allow him to continue playing. This is worrying. I don’t know if he’ll be able to play next weekend,” ESPN quoted Arteta as saying.

Let us remind you that in the next match of the English Championship the Gunners will play against Manchester City. The meeting will take place on October 8 and will be the main event of the tour.

Based on the results of two rounds, Arsenal scored three points in the Champions League. In the first match of the tournament they beat PSV at home with a score of 4:0.