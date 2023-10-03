RU RU NG NG
The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired?

The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired?

PHOTO: Alex Pantling

On the 3rd of October, in the 2nd matchday of the Champions League Group B, Arsenal faced off against Lens.

In the 14th minute, the Gunners took the lead thanks to a goal by Gabriel Jesus, with an assist from their leader, Bukayo Saka.

However, in the 34th minute of the match, Saka was forced to be substituted for Fabio Vieira. Presumably, Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, aims to give the winger some rest, as he had previously mentioned.

Arsenal fans hope that nothing serious happened to their leader, as there were no apparent signs of injury. One possible explanation could be muscle discomfort.

By the 60th minute of the game, the score in the match between Lorient and Arsenal was tied at 1-1, with Adrien Thomasson equalizing for the French team.

It's worth noting that Bukayo Saka has become the first player in the 2023/24 season among representatives of the top-5 European leagues to achieve 5 goals and 5 assists in the current campaign.

