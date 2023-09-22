RU RU NG NG
Arsenal announced the extension of the contract with the team captain

Arsenal announced the extension of the contract with the team captain

Football news Today, 08:00
Kenley Ward
Arsenal announced the extension of the contract with the team captain Arsenal announced the extension of the contract with the team captain

The Arsenal press service reported important news for fans. Midfielder Martin Odegaard extended his contract with the team.

According to the team's website, the 24-year-old footballer has signed a long-term agreement that will run until 2028.

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal in January 2021 on loan from Real Madrid. He is currently in his fourth season with the team.

“Last season was particularly impressive for the Norwegian midfielder, who won Arsenal's player of the season after a brilliant 15-goal campaign in the Premier League,” the club said in a statement.

Martin's performances saw him shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Season, Premier League Young Player of the Season and FWA Player of the Season awards.

In addition, the Norwegian was recognized as the best player of the month in the English Premier League in November-December 2022.

Let us remind you that since last season, Odegaard has been the captain of Arsenal and one of the team leaders.

