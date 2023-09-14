Arsenal faced difficulties in negotiations with the team captain

English vice-champion Arsenal cannot complete negotiations on a contract extension with midfielder Martin Odegaard. Note that the Norwegian footballer is the captain of the London club.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations are progressing optimistically, although the parties have been unable to reach an agreement for a long time.

Martin Odegaard has been playing for the English team since 2021. Before that, he represented Real Madrid. The Gunners paid 35 million euros for the Norwegian, and his contract runs until the summer of 2024.

The player's estimated value on Transfermarkt is currently €90 million.

Last season, the 24-year-old Norwegian was a key player for Arsenal. He played 45 matches in all competitions, scored 15 goals and made 8 assists. This season, the Norwegian midfielder has already played 4 matches and scored 2 goals.

Following the results of four rounds, Arsenal are in fifth place in the standings with 10 points. The leader is the current champion Manchester City.