Anthony Gordon fires back at Rummenigge and stands up for Nick Woltemade

The Englishman defends his teammate.

He believes the criticism is unfounded.

Details: 24-year-old Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon responded to comments made by Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who called Newcastle "idiots" for signing 23-year-old Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade for €75 million:

"I don’t understand why you’d comment on a player who isn’t at your club. To be honest, it’s a bit stupid, especially when the player has started the season really well. If he’d started poorly, maybe you could say that, but he’s scored three goals in four matches, so it’s a rather strange comment." Gordon said.

It’s also worth noting that Bayern tried to sign Woltemade themselves but completely failed in negotiations, after which the player moved to Newcastle.

Nick Woltemade joined Newcastle this summer from Stuttgart for €75 million. The young German has made 6 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 3 goals.

Anthony Gordon responds to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge calling Newcastle idiots for paying the Woltemade fee: "I don’t know why you’d comment on a player who is not at your club. It’s a bit stupid to be honest, especially when the player has started really well. Had he started really… pic.twitter.com/QNrcDmu3yn — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 2, 2025

Reminder: Nick Woltemade makes Newcastle history after crushing Union in the Champions League