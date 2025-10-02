RU RU ES ES FR FR
Anthony Gordon fires back at Rummenigge and stands up for Nick Woltemade

The Englishman defends his teammate.
Football news Today, 10:11
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
He believes the criticism is unfounded.

Details: 24-year-old Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon responded to comments made by Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who called Newcastle "idiots" for signing 23-year-old Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade for €75 million:

"I don’t understand why you’d comment on a player who isn’t at your club. To be honest, it’s a bit stupid, especially when the player has started the season really well. If he’d started poorly, maybe you could say that, but he’s scored three goals in four matches, so it’s a rather strange comment." Gordon said.

It’s also worth noting that Bayern tried to sign Woltemade themselves but completely failed in negotiations, after which the player moved to Newcastle.

Nick Woltemade joined Newcastle this summer from Stuttgart for €75 million. The young German has made 6 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 3 goals.

Reminder: Nick Woltemade makes Newcastle history after crushing Union in the Champions League

