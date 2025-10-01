Prediction on game Win FC Porto Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 2, at 21:00 Central European Time, Porto will host Crvena Zvezda in their second group stage match of the Europa League. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams’ form and a detailed match prediction.

Match preview

With Francesco Farioli at the helm this season, Porto have played eight official matches and won every single one, with a combined scoreline of 20:1. The only goal conceded was an own goal by Porto defender Peres against Sporting in the fourth round of the Primeira Liga. The Dragons rightfully sit atop the league table with a perfect 21 points.

One of those victories came in the Europa League: away to Salzburg, they snatched all three points in stoppage time, with Willian Gomes scoring in the 90+3rd minute. Farioli’s side have controlled every game, attacking with flair and defending with discipline—results that speak for themselves.

Crvena Zvezda, after being knocked out in the Champions League playoffs, have played five matches: four in their domestic league—all wins, with a total goal difference of 16:4. The Belgrade club continues to dominate domestically, boasting eight wins in eight matches and averaging four goals per game.



In the Europa League, they faced Scottish side Celtic. That encounter ended 1-1: both teams played on equal terms, creating plenty of chances and matching each other in quality throughout.

Probable line-ups

Porto: D Costa; Fernandes, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Aghehowa, Sainz

Crvena Zvezda: Matheus; Stankovic, Rodrigao, Lekovic, Tiknizyan; Kostov, Elsnik; Zaric, Ivanic, Milson; Arnautovic

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between these teams

Porto have won all eight games this season, conceding only once

Crvena Zvezda have scored in every match this season

Prediction

Despite Crvena Zvezda’s impressive form, I see Porto as the clear favourite in their current shape. My prediction: Porto to win at 1.5