Steaua vs Young Boys: h2h, lineups and match prediction — October 2, 2025

Steaua vs Young Boys: h2h, lineups and match prediction — October 2, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
FC FCSB vs BSC Young Boys prediction
FC FCSB FC FCSB
Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Bucharest, Arena Nationala
BSC Young Boys BSC Young Boys
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.68
On October 2, in the second round of the Europa League, Steaua will face Swiss side Young Boys. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Bucharest's Steaua have already played 11 games in the Romanian Superliga: Elias Charalambous's side sit 11th, with only 10 points. They've scored just 13 goals and conceded 18 – one of the worst defensive records in the league. In their last four league matches, Steaua have drawn twice, lost once, and most recently beat Oțelul.

In the Europa League, after coming through qualifiers against Drita and Aberdeen, Steaua also secured a win in the opening group stage round. Despite being dominated and outplayed in their away match against Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles, Steaua managed to capitalize on a rare attack, snatching a 1-0 victory in Bucharest. Overall, Steaua prefer to control possession, but when the result is crucial, they're not afraid to sacrifice the ball, drop deep, and rely on rapid vertical counterattacks.

Young Boys, one of the frontrunners in the Swiss league, have collected 14 points from seven matches, scoring 14 times and conceding 10. Their campaign began shakily but they've steadied the ship with three consecutive league wins.

Meanwhile, the Bern-based club crashed out of the Swiss Cup in the round of 16 and suffered a heavy home defeat to Panathinaikos (1-4) in the Europa League. Giorgio Contini's men like to dominate the ball, patiently building up play in search of gaps in the opposition defense, but often fall victim to quick counterattacks – a vulnerability that has cost them dearly.

Probable lineups

Steaua: Tirnovanu, Pantya, Ngezana, Popescu, Radunovic, Alhassan, Tenase, Toma, Olaru, Chisotti, Birligia
Young Boys: Keller, Janko, Zukru, Benito, Hadjam, Fassnacht, Males, Fernandes, Virginius, Cordova, Gigovic

Match facts & head-to-head

  • The only previous meeting between these teams was in 2016, ending in a 2-2 draw
  • Steaua have scored exactly one goal in each of their last four matches
  • Young Boys have not drawn any of their last seven games: five wins and two losses

Prediction

After a disappointing start to their Europa League campaign, Young Boys will be eager to bounce back in front of their home fans, so I expect them to play on the front foot. Steaua, meanwhile, are likely to stick to the approach that worked against Go Ahead Eagles, sitting deep and striking on the counterattack. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.68.

