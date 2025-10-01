RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Nick Woltemade makes Newcastle history after crushing Union in the Champions League

Nick Woltemade makes Newcastle history after crushing Union in the Champions League

The German scores both in the Premier League and the Champions League
Football news Today, 15:09
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Nick Woltemade makes Newcastle history after thrashing Union in the Champions League https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1973460841552077055

In the second round of the Champions League, Newcastle delivered an emphatic 4-0 victory over Belgian side Union. One of the standout performers was Nick Woltemade, who found the net and etched his name into the club's history books.

Details: Woltemade became the first Newcastle player to score in both his Premier League debut and his Champions League debut for the team.

Woltemade has now played six matches for Newcastle, scoring three goals along the way.

Reminder: Tino Livramento will miss at least six weeks due to injury.


Related teams and leagues
Union Saint-Gilloise Union Saint-Gilloise Schedule Union Saint-Gilloise News Union Saint-Gilloise Transfers
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Setback for Newcastle. Tino Livramento to miss at least six weeks with injury Football news Today, 11:20 Setback for Newcastle. Tino Livramento to miss at least six weeks with injury
“Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle Football news 29 sep 2025, 07:36 “Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle
Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box Football news 28 sep 2025, 13:49 Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box
Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review Football news 28 sep 2025, 12:04 Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review
Related Tournament News
Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run Football news Today, 16:03 Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run
Referee’s call under question? PSG defender clips Barcelona player but no penalty given Football news Today, 15:37 Referee’s call under question? PSG defender clips Barcelona player but no penalty given
Vitinha's fatal error gifts Barcelona a goal in clash with PSG Football news Today, 15:36 Vitinha's fatal error gifts Barcelona a goal in clash with PSG
Stunning skill! Yamal dazzles as he beats several PSG defenders Football news Today, 15:18 Stunning skill! Yamal dazzles as he beats several PSG defenders
Hostile reception for PSG on the way to Montjuïc! PSG team bus pelted with objects Football news Today, 14:05 Hostile reception for PSG on the road to Montjuïc! PSG team bus pelted with objects
Trolling in action: PSG fans chant about Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win ahead of Barcelona clash Football news Today, 13:57 Trolling in action: PSG fans chant about Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win ahead of Barcelona clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores