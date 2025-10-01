Nick Woltemade makes Newcastle history after crushing Union in the Champions League

The German scores both in the Premier League and the Champions League

In the second round of the Champions League, Newcastle delivered an emphatic 4-0 victory over Belgian side Union. One of the standout performers was Nick Woltemade, who found the net and etched his name into the club's history books.

Details: Woltemade became the first Newcastle player to score in both his Premier League debut and his Champions League debut for the team.

1 - Nick Woltemade is the first Newcastle United player to score on both his first Premier League start and first UEFA Champions League start for the Magpies. BigNick. #UCL pic.twitter.com/fi0Ms7http — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 1, 2025

Woltemade has now played six matches for Newcastle, scoring three goals along the way.

Reminder: Tino Livramento will miss at least six weeks due to injury.



