Nick Woltemade makes Newcastle history after crushing Union in the Champions League
The German scores both in the Premier League and the Champions League
Football news Today, 15:09Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1973460841552077055
In the second round of the Champions League, Newcastle delivered an emphatic 4-0 victory over Belgian side Union. One of the standout performers was Nick Woltemade, who found the net and etched his name into the club's history books.
Details: Woltemade became the first Newcastle player to score in both his Premier League debut and his Champions League debut for the team.
Woltemade has now played six matches for Newcastle, scoring three goals along the way.
Reminder: Tino Livramento will miss at least six weeks due to injury.