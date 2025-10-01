Bad news for the Magpies.

In their recent Premier League clash, Newcastle lost 1-2 at home to Arsenal, and the defeat wasn’t the only blow for the team.

Details: According to Keith Downie of Sky Sports, Tino Livramento will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to injury — more precisely, between six and eight weeks, roughly two months. The positive note is that he has not suffered a recurrence of his ACL injury. Despite this, Livramento is expected to miss around ten Newcastle matches.

Next up, Newcastle face Royale Union SG in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 1. In the Premier League, they will meet Nottingham Forest on October 5.

Reminder: According to Rummenigge, Stuttgart simply found fools willing to meet their demands, while Bayern took a firm stance and refused to give in to the Swabians’ conditions.