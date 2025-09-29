“Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle

He believes Bayern should not have overpaid.

The fact that Newcastle chose Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade as a replacement for Alexander Isak, and for a fee of €75 million, took many by surprise. The financial demands of the Swabians also astonished Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who had also been interested in the player.

Details: According to Rummenigge, Stuttgart simply found idiots willing to meet their terms, whereas Bayern took a firm stance and refused to give in to the Swabians’ demands.