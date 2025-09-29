RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle

“Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle

He believes Bayern should not have overpaid.
Football news Today, 07:36
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
“Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle @NUFC / X

The fact that Newcastle chose Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade as a replacement for Alexander Isak, and for a fee of €75 million, took many by surprise. The financial demands of the Swabians also astonished Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who had also been interested in the player.

Details: According to Rummenigge, Stuttgart simply found idiots willing to meet their terms, whereas Bayern took a firm stance and refused to give in to the Swabians’ demands.

Quote: “When Stuttgart’s demands became clear, I told Uli Hoeneß, Jan-Christian Dreesen, and Max Eberl (the Bayern management): ‘Guys, we don’t have to agree to everything just to please the Stuttgart directors.’

In the end, Woltemade went to England. Congratulations to Stuttgart, because they found an idiot who paid the money we in Munich were never going to pay,” Rummenigge stated.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart Schedule VfB Stuttgart News VfB Stuttgart Transfers
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Related Team News
Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box Football news Yesterday, 13:49 Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box
Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review Football news Yesterday, 12:04 Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review
Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane Football news 27 sep 2025, 16:54 Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane
Xabi Alonso wants Kane: Real targets the Englishman once again Transfer news 27 sep 2025, 05:05 Xabi Alonso wants Kane: Real targets the Englishman once again
"I'm not thinking about a Premier League return right now" - Harry Kane addresses rumors about his future Football news 27 sep 2025, 02:02 "I'm not thinking about a Premier League return right now" - Harry Kane addresses rumors about his future
Bayern Munich rewrites Bundesliga history Football news 26 sep 2025, 16:37 Bayern Munich rewrites Bundesliga history
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores