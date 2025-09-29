“Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle
The fact that Newcastle chose Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade as a replacement for Alexander Isak, and for a fee of €75 million, took many by surprise. The financial demands of the Swabians also astonished Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who had also been interested in the player.
Details: According to Rummenigge, Stuttgart simply found idiots willing to meet their terms, whereas Bayern took a firm stance and refused to give in to the Swabians’ demands.
Quote: “When Stuttgart’s demands became clear, I told Uli Hoeneß, Jan-Christian Dreesen, and Max Eberl (the Bayern management): ‘Guys, we don’t have to agree to everything just to please the Stuttgart directors.’
In the end, Woltemade went to England. Congratulations to Stuttgart, because they found an idiot who paid the money we in Munich were never going to pay,” Rummenigge stated.