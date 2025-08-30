RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Official: Nick Woltemade joins Newcastle!

Official: Nick Woltemade joins Newcastle!

The most expensive transfer in club history
Transfer news Today, 06:38
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Nick Woltemade at Newcastle @NUFC / X

English side Newcastle have officially unveiled their new signing—striker Nick Woltemade.

Details: Newcastle have secured the signature of 23-year-old German international Nick Woltemade! The forward's transfer has become the most expensive in the Magpies' history: the club paid €75 million for the player, with an additional €5 million in bonuses.

Last season, Woltemade featured in 33 matches across all competitions for Stuttgart, netting 17 goals and providing three assists.

Nick has chosen the number 27 shirt for his Newcastle journey. The player also shared his thoughts on the move:

I am absolutely delighted to be at this incredible club. From the very first contact, I felt that the club truly wanted me and that they have big plans for me. It's a huge step in my life to leave Germany, but I have been welcomed so warmly that I already feel like family. After speaking with the head coach, I had a really good feeling that this is the right place for me to reach my best level.

I've seen the stadium on TV—it looks amazing, and I know the atmosphere is electric. I can't wait to get out there and start scoring goals here.

See also: Last chance! Liverpool set to make final bid for Alexander Isak

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Related Team News
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Football news Yesterday, 05:01 Last chance! Liverpool set to make final bid for Alexander Isak
Lautaro’s Agent Dismisses Newcastle Rumors, Confirms Inter Stay Football news 28 aug 2025, 19:49 Lautaro’s Agent Dismisses Newcastle Rumors, Confirms Inter Stay
Nick Waltemade celebrates after scoring a goal for Stuttgart Football news 28 aug 2025, 12:40 Bombshell! Newcastle on the verge of signing Nick Woltemade
Guimarães admitted he hasn't spoken to Isak since his boycott began Football news 28 aug 2025, 05:28 Guimarães admitted he hasn't spoken to Isak since his boycott began
Strand Larsen in the Wolverhampton line-up Football news 27 aug 2025, 05:02 Farewell, Isak! Newcastle make significant progress in Larsen talks
Clattenburg highlights referee's glaring mistake in Newcastle vs Liverpool clash Football news 27 aug 2025, 04:12 Clattenburg highlights referee's glaring mistake in Newcastle vs Liverpool clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores