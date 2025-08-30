Official: Nick Woltemade joins Newcastle!

The most expensive transfer in club history

English side Newcastle have officially unveiled their new signing—striker Nick Woltemade.

Details: Newcastle have secured the signature of 23-year-old German international Nick Woltemade! The forward's transfer has become the most expensive in the Magpies' history: the club paid €75 million for the player, with an additional €5 million in bonuses.

Last season, Woltemade featured in 33 matches across all competitions for Stuttgart, netting 17 goals and providing three assists.

Nick has chosen the number 27 shirt for his Newcastle journey. The player also shared his thoughts on the move:

I am absolutely delighted to be at this incredible club. From the very first contact, I felt that the club truly wanted me and that they have big plans for me. It's a huge step in my life to leave Germany, but I have been welcomed so warmly that I already feel like family. After speaking with the head coach, I had a really good feeling that this is the right place for me to reach my best level. I've seen the stadium on TV—it looks amazing, and I know the atmosphere is electric. I can't wait to get out there and start scoring goals here.

