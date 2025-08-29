RU RU ES ES FR FR
Last chance! Liverpool set to make final bid for Alexander Isak

"The Scousers" go all in.
Football news Today, 05:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Everything is expected to be decided in the coming days.

Details: According to insider Nicolo Schira, Liverpool are preparing a final, take-it-or-leave-it offer for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

It is reported that the maximum amount Liverpool will put on the table for the Magpies is €130 million. Isak himself has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool and has been waiting for weeks for one thing only – approval from the Newcastle board.

The 25-year-old Swede has turned his potential move to Anfield into a real soap opera, featuring everything: strikes, refusals to train and play, scandals, and threats.

Should Newcastle reject the offer again, Liverpool’s management is expected to pull the plug on the Isak transfer saga and turn their attention to alternative targets.

In the 2024/25 season, Isak helped the Magpies win the English League Cup and secure a Champions League spot. He scored 27 goals and provided 6 assists in 42 matches. According to Transfermarkt, the striker’s current market value is €120 million.

