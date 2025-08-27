Clattenburg highlights referee's glaring mistake in Newcastle vs Liverpool clash

Emotions were running high in the clash between Newcastle and Liverpool, especially as Anthony Gordon was shown a red card late in the first half. But the match could have easily seen more dismissals.

Details: Former FIFA referee Mark Clattenburg drew attention to an incident involving Ibrahima Konate and Harvey Barnes, when the Newcastle player was through on goal but was halted by the Liverpool defender. Konate was already on a yellow card, and in Clattenburg's view, he should have been shown a second yellow and, as a result, sent off.

Quote: "Konate got away with a blatant push in the back on Barnes far too easily. Referee Simon Hooper, who was in a perfect position, decided not to award the foul—and that was the wrong call.

To make matters worse, this should have led to a second booking for breaking up a promising attack, as Barnes was racing towards the box and had a good chance of reaching the ball first," Clattenburg stated.