RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news It could have ended badly: Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk

It could have ended badly: Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk

The referee made a radical but correct decision.
Football news Today, 16:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Magpies were left with ten men against the Premier League champions.

Details: In the second round of the English Premier League, two titans of English football—Newcastle and Liverpool—locked horns. But beyond the electrifying matchup and the incredible atmosphere, the game was marred by a particularly unpleasant incident.

After the Scousers took the lead in the 35th minute courtesy of a goal from Ryan Gravenberch, Newcastle had no choice but to ramp up their aggression and pressing—something that ultimately backfired for the Magpies.

With just seconds left in the first half, Newcastle striker Anthony Gordon lunged recklessly from behind into Liverpool's centre-back Virgil van Dijk. Although referee Simon Hooper initially showed Gordon a yellow card, the VAR team's swift intervention made it clear the Newcastle player should probably be sent off. After a brief review, Hooper overturned the yellow and brandished a straight red card, a decision that will undoubtedly bring further disciplinary consequences for Gordon.

Reminder: “I will disappoint Shearer.” Lineker made a prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool, linked to Isak

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Florian Wirtz in the Liverpool line-up Football news Today, 17:04 Another letdown! Florian Wirtz disappoints Liverpool fans once again
There is a new transfer record! Premier League clubs spent over £2.5bn this summer Football news Yesterday, 10:58 There is a new transfer record! Premier League clubs spent over £2.5bn this summer
Football news 22 aug 2025, 12:53 "I will disappoint Shearer." Lineker makes prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool clash with Isak in the spotlight
Related Team News
Carragher draws parallels between Isak's situation at Newcastle and Torres at Liverpool Football news Today, 14:32 Carragher draws parallels between Isak's situation at Newcastle and Torres at Liverpool
Newcastle suffer another setback in search for Isak replacement. Even £50 million failed to convince Football news Today, 10:49 Newcastle suffer another setback in search for Isak replacement. Even £50 million failed to convince
Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online Football news Yesterday, 08:25 Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online
"Impressive." Slot already dazzled by his new signing's abilities after just three training sessions Football news 22 aug 2025, 11:11 "Impressive." Slot already dazzled by his new signing's abilities after just three training sessions
Dion Jota in Liverpool. Football news 22 aug 2025, 05:40 Terrible act: Diogo Jota foundation website vanishes after raising large sum
Mohamed Salah with the PFA Player of the Season award Football news 22 aug 2025, 04:55 Royally. Salah poses in photoshoot with PFA Player of the Season trophy
Related Tournament News
Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident Football news Today, 08:53 Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident
Football news Today, 07:47 FA to investigate Crystal Palace fans' banner about Marinakis and Gibbs-White
Seventh career miss! Bruno Fernandes fails to convert penalty against Fulham Football news Yesterday, 12:40 Seventh career miss! Bruno Fernandes fails to convert penalty against Fulham
Last and first! African Ndiaye makes history for Everton Football news Yesterday, 10:02 Last and first! African Ndiaye makes history for Everton
A bet on youth: 14-year-old prodigy receives first-team invite at Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 09:36 A bet on youth: 14-year-old prodigy receives first-team invite at Manchester United
How serious is it? Arteta comments on Saka's injury Football news 23 aug 2025, 15:41 How serious is it? Arteta comments on Saka's injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores