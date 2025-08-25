It could have ended badly: Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk

The Magpies were left with ten men against the Premier League champions.

Details: In the second round of the English Premier League, two titans of English football—Newcastle and Liverpool—locked horns. But beyond the electrifying matchup and the incredible atmosphere, the game was marred by a particularly unpleasant incident.

After the Scousers took the lead in the 35th minute courtesy of a goal from Ryan Gravenberch, Newcastle had no choice but to ramp up their aggression and pressing—something that ultimately backfired for the Magpies.

With just seconds left in the first half, Newcastle striker Anthony Gordon lunged recklessly from behind into Liverpool's centre-back Virgil van Dijk. Although referee Simon Hooper initially showed Gordon a yellow card, the VAR team's swift intervention made it clear the Newcastle player should probably be sent off. After a brief review, Hooper overturned the yellow and brandished a straight red card, a decision that will undoubtedly bring further disciplinary consequences for Gordon.

The mark on Virgil van Dijk's leg after that challenge from Anthony Gordon... pic.twitter.com/cOIjMCPYsA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2025

Newcastle down to 10 men after Anthony Gordon is sent off for a rough tackle on Virgil van Dijk 😳 pic.twitter.com/MborYAQiuE — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 25, 2025

Anthony Gordon sees RED after VAR review, following a rash tackle on Virgil van Dijk 🟥 pic.twitter.com/uJ4xDBrKAA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2025

