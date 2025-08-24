RU RU ES ES FR FR
There is a new transfer record! Premier League clubs spent over £2.5bn this summer

Transfer record broken after two years
Football news Today, 10:58
The current transfer window is about to close, but the summer of 2025 has already carved its name into the history books. Teams have pulled off a string of high-profile and sensational signings, and it's time to sum up the results.

Premier League clubs have set a new transfer spending record, splashing out an unprecedented sum to strengthen their squads this summer. At the moment, the total stands at £2,511,693,000! The priciest deal so far is Florian Wirtz’s move to Liverpool for nearly £109 million. The transfer window shuts on September 1.

For the record, the previous benchmark was set during the 2023 summer window, when Premier League clubs spent £2.36 billion.

English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
