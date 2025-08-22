Prediction on game Win Juventus Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the opening round of the Italian Serie A, Juventus and Parma will face off. The match will take place in Turin on Sunday, August 24, with kick-off scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Juventus approach the new season determined to reclaim a spot at the top of the Serie A table after finishing only fifth last campaign and missing out on the Champions League. During the summer, the team played several friendlies with mixed results, but wrapped up their preparations with a 2-1 win over Atalanta.

This summer, the Turin side bid farewell to Timothy Weah, who went on loan to Marseille, and sold Samuel Mbangula to German club Werder Bremen. Incoming transfers include Porto defender João Mário, as well as the permanent signings of Francisco Conceição and Lloyd Kelly.

The marquee signing is Canadian striker Jonathan David, who joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer after his contract with Lille expired. He’s already made his mark in Turin by scoring a goal.

The home clash against Parma is set to be the first real test of the season, and the team is expected to show confidence from the opening minutes. There’s a sense that Tudor won’t be forgiven for any early slip-ups, so it’s crucial to pick up maximum points in these initial games.

Parma enter the new Serie A season with the main objective of staying up and strengthening their position in the league. Over the summer, the team let Christian Chivu leave for Inter and stunned everyone by appointing Carlos Cuesta as head coach.

The 30-year-old Spaniard becomes the youngest manager of a Serie A club in nearly a century, but boasts valuable experience as part of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff. It’s a bold move that carries risk, but also plenty of upside.

During preseason, Parma played several friendlies and suffered only one defeat, boosting the squad’s confidence. They’ve added a few new faces, though none could be described as major reinforcements.

Parma are ready for a tough battle against the favorites and will look to seize every opportunity to launch dangerous counters, hoping to surprise Juventus and kick off the season on a high note. Just last week, the Crusaders confidently defeated Pescara in the Coppa Italia.

Match facts

Juventus have lost their last two competitive matches.

The Old Lady have won four consecutive home games.

Parma are unbeaten in three straight matches.

Parma have lost just once in their last six away games.

Juventus average 1.5 goals per home game, while Parma average 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Juventus : Di Gregorio, Gatti, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso, João Mário, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Conceição, Yildiz, David.

: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso, João Mário, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Conceição, Yildiz, David. Parma: Suzuki, Circati, Del Prato, Valenti, Valeri, Lovik, Bernabé, Almqvist, Keita, Ordoñez, Pellegrino.

H2H

Parma have not lost to Juventus since 2021.

Juventus have not lost to Parma at home since 2011.

Prediction

This promises to be a tense and entertaining match. Parma are capable of springing a surprise, but Juventus are expected to overcome opposition of this caliber, especially at home. I believe the visitors will put up a fight, but won’t be able to take any points from Turin. My pick: home win.