"I will disappoint Shearer." Lineker makes prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool clash with Isak in the spotlight

Expecting a thrilling match.
The upcoming Monday, August 25 showdown between Newcastle and Liverpool promises to be tense, with the spotlight on Alexander Isak's potential move—or non-move—to Anfield. Even though the Swede is more than likely to miss out, experts agree that his situation will have an impact on the game.

Details: Former England striker Gary Lineker noted that the Isak saga will inevitably influence the pitch, predicting the balance will tip towards Liverpool and that fans can expect plenty of goals.

Quote: "I’ll probably disappoint Alan Shearer! Everything going on at the club with Isak will have its consequences, even after last season’s success. I think we’ll see a high-scoring game—3-2 in Liverpool’s favour."

Reminder: Back in March, Newcastle defeated Liverpool in the League Cup final, claiming their first trophy since 1969.

