Another letdown! Florian Wirtz disappoints Liverpool fans once again

The performances of 22-year-old Wirtz are raising plenty of questions among the Scouse faithful.

Details: The second-round Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool sparked a storm of criticism and frustration directed at Liverpool's 22-year-old newcomer, Florian Wirtz.

Fans and football pundits agree that the German is not yet up to the Premier League pace and has consistently fallen short of expectations, even though Arne Slot continues to show a high level of trust in him.

Against Newcastle, Wirtz's stats were, to put it mildly, dreadful:

0 goals.

0 assists.

0 key passes.

0/0 dribbles.

0/1 long balls.

0/4 aerial duels won.

3/6 ground duels won.

7 times possession lost.

Wirtz also struggled in the previous match, and his average match rating is a modest 6.5.

The Anfield faithful are deeply concerned about Wirtz's level of play, especially considering the club had to fork out a staggering €125 million for him.

Reminder: Carragher compared the situations of Isak at Newcastle and Torres at Liverpool