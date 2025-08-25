Carragher draws parallels between Isak's situation at Newcastle and Torres at Liverpool
The transfer saga surrounding Alexander Isak is reaching its climax as the window draws to a close. But Jamie Carragher has spotted similarities between the Swede's current situation and that of another famous player.
Details: The former Liverpool defender pointed out that 14 years ago, the Reds themselves suffered from a player's desire to leave — and that player was none other than Fernando Torres.
Quote: "I think Newcastle should sell Isak. They need to show Liverpool and other clubs that players can't just demand to leave. For Eddie Howe, it's a constant headache — every day at press conferences he gets asked about it.
It's a cloud hanging over the club. I had a similar experience with Torres at Liverpool. He didn't want to stay, and we kept him for a few months until winter. It was agony for everyone, and the club was just waiting for him to leave," Carragher told Sky Sports.