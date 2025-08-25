RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Newcastle suffer another setback in search for Isak replacement. Even £50 million failed to convince

Newcastle suffer another setback in search for Isak replacement. Even £50 million failed to convince

Also a crucial player for the team.
Football news Today, 10:49
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Newcastle suffer another setback in search for Isak replacement. Even £50 million failed to convince Getty Images

Despite the transfer window rapidly closing, Newcastle are still desperately searching for a striker to fill in for Alexander Isak. However, the Magpies continue to come up empty-handed in their pursuit.

Details: According to David Ornstein, Newcastle made a £50 million offer to Wolverhampton for Jørgen Strand Larsen, but the Wolves gave a clear response that the Norwegian is not for sale.

The crux of the matter is that the club refuses to let their 25-year-old striker go due to his importance to the team, and also because Wolverhampton simply wouldn't have enough time to find a replacement before the window closes. After such a resolute stance, Newcastle pulled out of negotiations, even though they were convinced they could land the Norwegian.

Reminder: Recall that Isak staged a strike after Newcastle rejected Liverpool’s £110 million bid for the player. The Swedish striker refused to train or play for the Magpies.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
Related Team News
Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online Football news Yesterday, 08:25 Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online
Football news 22 aug 2025, 12:53 "I will disappoint Shearer." Lineker makes prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool clash with Isak in the spotlight
Ladislav Craci in the Girona squad Football news 21 aug 2025, 16:29 Wolves strengthen their pack: Wolverhampton sign Girona defender
Fabio Silva in the Rangers line-up Football news 21 aug 2025, 13:35 Agreement reached! Fábio Silva one step away from joining Borussia Dortmund
Alexander Isak in a Newcastle shirt Lifestyle 21 aug 2025, 08:40 Alexander Isak arrives at Newcastle's training ground after transfer standoff with Liverpool falls through
Football news 21 aug 2025, 05:17 ‘What a mess.’ Shearer urgently calls for Isak to change his agent
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores