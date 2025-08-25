Newcastle suffer another setback in search for Isak replacement. Even £50 million failed to convince

Despite the transfer window rapidly closing, Newcastle are still desperately searching for a striker to fill in for Alexander Isak. However, the Magpies continue to come up empty-handed in their pursuit.

Details: According to David Ornstein, Newcastle made a £50 million offer to Wolverhampton for Jørgen Strand Larsen, but the Wolves gave a clear response that the Norwegian is not for sale.

The crux of the matter is that the club refuses to let their 25-year-old striker go due to his importance to the team, and also because Wolverhampton simply wouldn't have enough time to find a replacement before the window closes. After such a resolute stance, Newcastle pulled out of negotiations, even though they were convinced they could land the Norwegian.

Reminder: Recall that Isak staged a strike after Newcastle rejected Liverpool’s £110 million bid for the player. The Swedish striker refused to train or play for the Magpies.