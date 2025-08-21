‘What a mess.’ Shearer urgently calls for Isak to change his agent

With just two weeks left until the end of the transfer window, there’s still no resolution in sight regarding Newcastle’s striker, and none appears imminent. Newcastle legend Alan Shearer believes the whole affair is nothing short of chaos.

Details: In Shearer’s view, Isak is receiving poor advice from his agent and has ended up in an extremely tangled situation. The ex-striker thinks the player urgently needs to change his representative if he wants any chance of fixing things.