‘What a mess.’ Shearer urgently calls for Isak to change his agent

He believes the agent is to blame for the situation.
With just two weeks left until the end of the transfer window, there’s still no resolution in sight regarding Newcastle’s striker, and none appears imminent. Newcastle legend Alan Shearer believes the whole affair is nothing short of chaos.

Details: In Shearer’s view, Isak is receiving poor advice from his agent and has ended up in an extremely tangled situation. The ex-striker thinks the player urgently needs to change his representative if he wants any chance of fixing things.

Quote: “My God, what a mess his agent has made, honestly. If I were Isak, I’d sit him down in a room and sack him on the spot. After all, he was the one who advised him to sign a six-year contract with no release clauses. I’ve always said there are two sides to every story.

But my opinion hasn’t changed: Isak is behaving wrongly. I understand he might want to join a massive club like Liverpool, where they’re fighting for trophies. That’s understandable. But we need to know: who promised him what? When was it promised? And did it really happen? Newcastle denies everything,” Shearer said.

