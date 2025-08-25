Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the fourth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Kahraba and Smouha will face off. The match is set for Tuesday, August 26, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the scoring potential of this clash.

Match preview

Kahraba Ismailia have endured a mixed start to the season, collecting just 2 points from three matches—two draws and one defeat. Having just been promoted, their main objective will be survival in the top flight, but that task won't be easy.

Home games traditionally give the team a slight edge. Playing on their own turf allows them to control the tempo and push forward more aggressively. However, Kahraba's only defeat so far actually came at home, falling to El-Gouna in the season opener.

The key factor will be the defense's ability to stay focused and prevent the opponent from launching quick attacks. In front of their fans, Kahraba should look to take more risks up front and aim for their first victory of the campaign.

After back-to-back draws against National Bank and Petrojet, the players have gained some confidence—remarkably, in both matches Kahraba managed to fight back after conceding first.

Smouha have yet to collect enough points for a confident start, with three draws in their opening three fixtures. The team has struggled to find the net, averaging just 0.67 goals per game, highlighting issues with finishing and poor set-piece execution.

Playing away, Smouha face clear adaptation issues, having failed to score in two of their last three matches—a sign of problems up front and a lack of creative spark in midfield. Nevertheless, the side is capable of organizing a compact defense and causing trouble even for stronger opponents.

The main goal will be to secure a positive result and capitalize on rare chances in front of goal. Against Kahraba, discipline and focus in defense will be paramount.

After a disastrous previous season, in which Smouha narrowly avoided relegation at the death, the team needed to learn from past mistakes to avoid a repeat scenario. It's still too early to judge their readiness, but so far Smouha have shown real resilience at the start of the new campaign.

Match facts

Kahraba have conceded in four consecutive matches.

Smouha's last five games have all ended in draws.

Smouha are winless in 15 straight matches.

Kahraba average 0.9 goals per home game, while Smouha average 0.4 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Kahraba Ismailia : El-Gabry, El-Fayoumi, Medhat, Elhashab, Maradona, Silla, Koshari, Hani, Hamza, Shika, Suleiman.

: El-Gabry, El-Fayoumi, Medhat, Elhashab, Maradona, Silla, Koshari, Hani, Hamza, Shika, Suleiman. Smouha: Soliman, Reda, Awad, Dabash, Hafez, Samadu, El-Gandour, Fawzy, Fekri, Amadi, Badji.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Bookmakers are struggling to pick a clear favorite for this match, and that's a fair assessment. Both teams are on a similar level in terms of squad quality and have yet to win this season. Interestingly, Smouha haven't lost either and will look to extend their unbeaten run. My bet is on under 2 goals in total, as both sides have struggled in attack so far.