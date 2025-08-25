RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha SC prediction Photo: x.com/onzemasr/ Author unknownn
Kahraba Ismailia
Kahraba Ismailia Kahraba Ismailia Schedule
Premier League Egypt Premier League Egypt Table Premier League Egypt Fixtures Premier League Egypt Predictions
26 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Egypt,
Smouha SC
Smouha SC Smouha SC Schedule Smouha SC News Smouha SC Transfers
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of the fourth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Kahraba and Smouha will face off. The match is set for Tuesday, August 26, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the scoring potential of this clash.

Match preview

Kahraba Ismailia have endured a mixed start to the season, collecting just 2 points from three matches—two draws and one defeat. Having just been promoted, their main objective will be survival in the top flight, but that task won't be easy.

Home games traditionally give the team a slight edge. Playing on their own turf allows them to control the tempo and push forward more aggressively. However, Kahraba's only defeat so far actually came at home, falling to El-Gouna in the season opener.

The key factor will be the defense's ability to stay focused and prevent the opponent from launching quick attacks. In front of their fans, Kahraba should look to take more risks up front and aim for their first victory of the campaign.

After back-to-back draws against National Bank and Petrojet, the players have gained some confidence—remarkably, in both matches Kahraba managed to fight back after conceding first.

Smouha have yet to collect enough points for a confident start, with three draws in their opening three fixtures. The team has struggled to find the net, averaging just 0.67 goals per game, highlighting issues with finishing and poor set-piece execution.

Playing away, Smouha face clear adaptation issues, having failed to score in two of their last three matches—a sign of problems up front and a lack of creative spark in midfield. Nevertheless, the side is capable of organizing a compact defense and causing trouble even for stronger opponents.

The main goal will be to secure a positive result and capitalize on rare chances in front of goal. Against Kahraba, discipline and focus in defense will be paramount.

After a disastrous previous season, in which Smouha narrowly avoided relegation at the death, the team needed to learn from past mistakes to avoid a repeat scenario. It's still too early to judge their readiness, but so far Smouha have shown real resilience at the start of the new campaign.

Match facts

  • Kahraba have conceded in four consecutive matches.
  • Smouha's last five games have all ended in draws.
  • Smouha are winless in 15 straight matches.
  • Kahraba average 0.9 goals per home game, while Smouha average 0.4 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Kahraba Ismailia: El-Gabry, El-Fayoumi, Medhat, Elhashab, Maradona, Silla, Koshari, Hani, Hamza, Shika, Suleiman.
  • Smouha: Soliman, Reda, Awad, Dabash, Hafez, Samadu, El-Gandour, Fawzy, Fekri, Amadi, Badji.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Bookmakers are struggling to pick a clear favorite for this match, and that's a fair assessment. Both teams are on a similar level in terms of squad quality and have yet to win this season. Interestingly, Smouha haven't lost either and will look to extend their unbeaten run. My bet is on under 2 goals in total, as both sides have struggled in attack so far.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Poland vs Kenya prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship Today, 09:30 Poland vs Kenya. Prediction and bet for the match on August 25, 2025 Poland Odds: 1.63 Kenya Recommended 1xBet
Sebastián Báez vs Lloyd Harris prediction US Open Today, 11:00 Sebastián Báez vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 25, 2025 Sebastián Báez Odds: 1.77 Lloyd Harris Bet now Melbet
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 Ghazl El-Mahalla vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly claim victory in this clash? Ghazl Al Mahalla Odds: 1.6 Al Ahly SC Bet now Mostbet
ZED FC vs Wadi Degla FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 ZED vs Wadi Degla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 25, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.69 Wadi Degla FC Recommended Mostbet
Eyupspor vs Alanyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Eyüpspor vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 25, 2025 Eyupspor Odds: 1.5 Alanyaspor Bet now Melbet
Petrojet vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Petrojet vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 August 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.79 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now Mostbet
Pyramids FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Pyramids vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.6 Modern Sport FC Recommended 1xBet
Inter vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Inter vs Torino: Will Inter kick off the new season with a victory? Inter Odds: 1.45 Torino Bet now Melbet
Inter vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Inter vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 August 2025 Inter Odds: 2.15 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Newcastle - Liverpool: Can Newcastle snatch points from Liverpool? Newcastle Odds: 1.5 Liverpool Recommended 1xBet
Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.6 Liverpool Bet now 1xBet
Sevilla vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Sevilla vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.59 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores