Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 26, 2025

Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Bournemouth
26 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Brentford
One of the standout fixtures of the second round of the English League Cup takes place on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium, where the local Cherries host Brentford. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Bournemouth, under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, kicked off their campaign with a tough away trip to Anfield, where, despite a brace from Antoine Semenyo, they fell 2-4 to Liverpool. However, the team regrouped in the next round and grabbed a crucial three points at home, edging out Wolverhampton 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Marcus Tavernier. For the Cherries, the League Cup is a real chance to make a statement and chase silverware, especially considering last season’s lack of consistency that saw them miss out on European qualification via the Premier League.

Iraola is likely to opt for partial squad rotation, but the attacking trio of Semenyo, Evanilson, and Gannon Doak—who could make his debut—remains the focal point. Home support and high motivation should spur Bournemouth to take the initiative and exploit the opposition’s weak spots.

Brentford underwent major changes this summer: head coach Thomas Frank departed, while attacking talisman Bryan Mbeumo made a move to Manchester United. New manager Keith Andrews is still building his system, and their start has been mixed—a 1-3 loss to Nottingham Forest was followed by an important 1-0 victory over Aston Villa. The debut goal from new signing Dango Ouattara, who arrived from Bournemouth, proved decisive in that win.

However, the Bees’ overall play still raises questions—against Villa, they held just 24% possession, relying on counterattacks and defensive discipline. Key absentees include Vitaly Janelt and Gustavo Nunez, while Ethan Pinnock remains a doubt. The visitors’ main hopes lie with Ouattara’s creativity, Schade’s pace, and Igor Thiago’s drive up front.

Probable lineups

  • Bournemouth: Dennis; Smith, Diakité, Senesi, Truffer; Christie, Scott; Gannon Doak, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson
  • Brentford: Valdimarsson; Hickey, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Onyeka, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Last season, Bournemouth and Brentford exchanged home wins in the Premier League.
  • Brentford lost key players in the off-season, but still boast rapid wingers and a dangerous counter-attacking threat.
  • Bournemouth have won five of their last seven home games across all competitions.

Prediction

Bournemouth look more cohesive and ready to offer a variety of attacking options. Brentford can pose problems with their pace, but the absence of leaders and a shaky structure could prove decisive. We believe the hosts will win this one.

