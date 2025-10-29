ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Another setback for PSG! Désiré Doué suffers muscle injury in match against Lorient

Another setback for PSG! Désiré Doué suffers muscle injury in match against Lorient

This is just the Frenchman’s fourth match since returning
Football news Today, 16:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Another setback for PSG! Désiré Doué suffers muscle injury in match against Lorient https://x.com/PSGINT_/status/1983614484867641777

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Désiré Doué has found himself back in the treatment room. The Frenchman sustained an injury during the tenth round of Ligue 1 action against Lorient, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Details: The incident occurred in the 63rd minute — the 20-year-old midfielder went down on the pitch and was unable to continue. The scene was particularly alarming considering this was only Doué’s fourth match since returning from a previous injury.

The club has yet to release official information regarding the nature of the injury, but the PSG player is set to undergo medical tests in the coming hours.

Reminder: PSG hopes to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year.


Related teams and leagues
Lorient Lorient Schedule Lorient News Lorient Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
Related Team News
PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year Football news Yesterday, 13:00 PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year
Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Football news 27 oct 2025, 16:33 Official: Grzegorz Krychowiak announces retirement
A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church Football news 27 oct 2025, 15:55 A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church
Related Tournament News
Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Football news Yesterday, 05:36 Serious blow. Malick Fofana will not play again this year
Spectacular performance! Nantes fans celebrate anniversary Football news 19 oct 2025, 15:23 Spectacular performance! Nantes fans celebrate anniversary
Ready to leave Real. Endrick set for loan move this winter Football news 18 oct 2025, 15:28 Ready to leave Real. Endrick set for loan move this winter
Luis Enrique named the best Ligue 1 team by playing style. His choice might surprise you Football news 18 oct 2025, 05:05 Luis Enrique named the best Ligue 1 team by playing style. His choice might surprise you
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores