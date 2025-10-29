Another setback for PSG! Désiré Doué suffers muscle injury in match against Lorient
This is just the Frenchman’s fourth match since returning
Football news Today, 16:44Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/PSGINT_/status/1983614484867641777
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Désiré Doué has found himself back in the treatment room. The Frenchman sustained an injury during the tenth round of Ligue 1 action against Lorient, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
Details: The incident occurred in the 63rd minute — the 20-year-old midfielder went down on the pitch and was unable to continue. The scene was particularly alarming considering this was only Doué’s fourth match since returning from a previous injury.
The club has yet to release official information regarding the nature of the injury, but the PSG player is set to undergo medical tests in the coming hours.
Reminder: PSG hopes to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year.