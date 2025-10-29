Another setback for PSG! Désiré Doué suffers muscle injury in match against Lorient

This is just the Frenchman’s fourth match since returning

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Désiré Doué has found himself back in the treatment room. The Frenchman sustained an injury during the tenth round of Ligue 1 action against Lorient, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Details: The incident occurred in the 63rd minute — the 20-year-old midfielder went down on the pitch and was unable to continue. The scene was particularly alarming considering this was only Doué’s fourth match since returning from a previous injury.

The club has yet to release official information regarding the nature of the injury, but the PSG player is set to undergo medical tests in the coming hours.

