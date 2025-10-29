Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.61 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In Matchday 9 of Serie A, Cagliari will host Sassuolo on Thursday, October 30, with kickoff set for 18:30 CET. Here’s a preview and betting insight for the clash.

Cagliari vs Sassuolo: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Cagliari are winless in their last four matches: two draws and two defeats.

Cagliari have failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive games.

Sassuolo have not won in their last two fixtures: one draw and one loss.

Cagliari have lost their last two home matches.

Sassuolo have managed just one win in their last eight away games.

Both sides have scored the same number of goals — eight each.

Both have suffered the same number of goalless defeats — three out of ten.

Cagliari have won only one of ten matches without conceding, while Sassuolo have three such wins.

Cagliari defeated Sassuolo 2–0 in their most recent head-to-head meeting.

Cagliari vs Sassuolo: Match Preview

Cagliari finished 15th in Serie A last season, collecting 36 points from 38 rounds — five points above the relegation zone. This season, they have managed only two victories so far: 2–0 over Parma and 2–1 against Lecce. They’ve also drawn three times and lost the rest. With nine points from eight matches, Cagliari currently sit 14th in the table, enduring a four-game winless run.

Sassuolo are also struggling for form, coming off a draw and a defeat in their last two matches. They sit just one place above Cagliari in 13th with ten points from eight games. Considering they were promoted from Serie B last season, their results are fairly respectable — but maintaining momentum and securing points will be crucial for them to stay afloat.

Probable Lineups

Cagliari: Caprile; Zappa, Pedro, Luperto; Palestra, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Obert; Borrelli, Esposito

Sassuolo: Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Cande, Doig; Vranckx, Matic, Kone; Volpato, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Prediction

Both teams are out of form, and this match carries significant weight for each. Expect an intense and competitive encounter. The suggested bet: total goals over 2.