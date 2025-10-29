ES ES FR FR
Cagliari vs Sassuolo: Who will end their winless streak and come out on top?

Cagliari vs Sassuolo: Who will end their winless streak and come out on top?

Cagliari Cagliari
Serie A Italy (Round 9) 30 oct 2025, 13:30
Italy, Cagliari, Unipol Domus
Sassuolo Sassuolo
In Matchday 9 of Serie A, Cagliari will host Sassuolo on Thursday, October 30, with kickoff set for 18:30 CET. Here’s a preview and betting insight for the clash.

Cagliari vs Sassuolo: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Cagliari are winless in their last four matches: two draws and two defeats.
  • Cagliari have failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive games.
  • Sassuolo have not won in their last two fixtures: one draw and one loss.
  • Cagliari have lost their last two home matches.
  • Sassuolo have managed just one win in their last eight away games.
  • Both sides have scored the same number of goals — eight each.
  • Both have suffered the same number of goalless defeats — three out of ten.
  • Cagliari have won only one of ten matches without conceding, while Sassuolo have three such wins.
  • Cagliari defeated Sassuolo 2–0 in their most recent head-to-head meeting.

Cagliari vs Sassuolo: Match Preview

Cagliari finished 15th in Serie A last season, collecting 36 points from 38 rounds — five points above the relegation zone. This season, they have managed only two victories so far: 2–0 over Parma and 2–1 against Lecce. They’ve also drawn three times and lost the rest. With nine points from eight matches, Cagliari currently sit 14th in the table, enduring a four-game winless run.

Sassuolo are also struggling for form, coming off a draw and a defeat in their last two matches. They sit just one place above Cagliari in 13th with ten points from eight games. Considering they were promoted from Serie B last season, their results are fairly respectable — but maintaining momentum and securing points will be crucial for them to stay afloat.

Probable Lineups

  • Cagliari: Caprile; Zappa, Pedro, Luperto; Palestra, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Obert; Borrelli, Esposito
  • Sassuolo: Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Cande, Doig; Vranckx, Matic, Kone; Volpato, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Prediction

Both teams are out of form, and this match carries significant weight for each. Expect an intense and competitive encounter. The suggested bet: total goals over 2.

