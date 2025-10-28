PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year

The club are determined to keep the player.

William Pacho has become an integral part of Paris Saint-Germain, and the club are eager to retain his services, with negotiations already underway.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, PSG expect William Pacho to extend his contract with the club, with the deal likely to be finalized by the end of 2025. It is believed to be only a matter of time before he signs a new contract running until 2030.

Recently, the Parisian side set an impressive new record — since the start of 2025, PSG have scored 39 goals, surpassing Manchester United’s 2002 mark of 38.

