ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year

PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year

The club are determined to keep the player.
Football news Today, 13:00
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year Getty Images

William Pacho has become an integral part of Paris Saint-Germain, and the club are eager to retain his services, with negotiations already underway.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, PSG expect William Pacho to extend his contract with the club, with the deal likely to be finalized by the end of 2025. It is believed to be only a matter of time before he signs a new contract running until 2030.

Recently, the Parisian side set an impressive new record — since the start of 2025, PSG have scored 39 goals, surpassing Manchester United’s 2002 mark of 38.

Reminder: Following PSG’s dominant 7–2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the third round of the Champions League, 28-year-old forward Ousmane Dembélé shared his thoughts on the events that unfolded during the match.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Related Team News
Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Football news Yesterday, 16:33 Official: Grzegorz Krychowiak announces retirement
A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church Football news Yesterday, 15:55 A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church
"Zabarnyi could have avoided the red card" - Ousmane Dembele shares his thoughts on the Ukrainian's sending off Football news 22 oct 2025, 04:42 "Zabarnyi could have avoided the red card" - Ousmane Dembele shares his thoughts on the Ukrainian's sending off
Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer Football news 21 oct 2025, 16:41 Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer
Champions League record! PSG scores the most goals in a single calendar year Football news 21 oct 2025, 15:30 Champions League record! PSG scores more goals in a calendar year than anyone else
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores