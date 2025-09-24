RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League

Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League

All thanks to the new UEFA rules
Football news Today, 16:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League https://x.com/LFC/status/1970616666599084418

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa will get the chance to feature in the Champions League.

Details: Under new UEFA regulations, clubs are allowed to make changes to their Champions League squad if a player suffers a serious injury or illness ruling them out for at least 60 days. According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the vacant spot at Liverpool will be filled by Federico Chiesa.

Initially, the Italian was not included in Liverpool's squad list for the tournament, but changes became possible after young defender Giovanni Leoni suffered an injury. The 18-year-old sustained a serious setback in his debut match against Southampton (2-1) and is sidelined for several months.

This season, the Italian has made 5 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 1 goal and providing two assists.

Reminder: Bayern are ready to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi Transfer news Today, 13:16 Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi
Hugo Ekitike apologizes for red card in League Cup match Football news Today, 11:17 Hugo Ekitike apologizes for red card in League Cup match
Liverpool lose Giovanni Leoni for several months with injury Football news Today, 09:37 Liverpool lose Giovanni Leoni for several months with injury
"Incredible." Isak pleased with debut goal for Liverpool Football news Today, 08:07 "Incredible." Isak pleased with debut goal for Liverpool
Arne Slot. Football news Today, 03:30 Slot gives pessimistic assessment of Leoni’s condition after serious injury
Took advantage of a mistake. Isak scores debut goal for Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Took advantage of a mistake. Isak scores debut goal for Liverpool
Related Tournament News
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne play for Manchester City Video Today, 03:37 Touching reunion: Haaland and De Bruyne catch up after Man City and Napoli clash
"This won't happen again." Carvajal apologizes to fans for Champions League red card Football news 21 sep 2025, 11:30 "This won't happen again." Carvajal apologizes to fans for Champions League red card
Good news. Gavi may return in time for the Champions League clash against PSG Football news 20 sep 2025, 09:52 Good news. Gavi may return in time for the Champions League clash against PSG
Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrate after the team's victory Football news 19 sep 2025, 05:48 Pep Guardiola: "Haaland is on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo"
Marcus Rashford in action against Newcastle in the Champions League Football news 19 sep 2025, 03:43 Marcus Rashford reacts to his stellar performance against Newcastle
Kairat players celebrate with fans Football news 19 sep 2025, 02:58 Kairat Almaty sets new Champions League record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores