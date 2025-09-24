Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League

All thanks to the new UEFA rules

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa will get the chance to feature in the Champions League.

Details: Under new UEFA regulations, clubs are allowed to make changes to their Champions League squad if a player suffers a serious injury or illness ruling them out for at least 60 days. According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the vacant spot at Liverpool will be filled by Federico Chiesa.

Initially, the Italian was not included in Liverpool's squad list for the tournament, but changes became possible after young defender Giovanni Leoni suffered an injury. The 18-year-old sustained a serious setback in his debut match against Southampton (2-1) and is sidelined for several months.

🚨 Federico Chiesa, set to be included in Liverpool Champions League squad after Giovanni Leoni’s injury. pic.twitter.com/z3aqSluQHM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2025

This season, the Italian has made 5 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 1 goal and providing two assists.

Reminder: Bayern are ready to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi.