On September 25, 2025, as part of the sixth round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Oviedo will host the reigning national champions, Barcelona, on their home turf. The match is set to kick off at 21:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on one team's scoring performance in this encounter.

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo are newcomers to La Liga, having climbed into the top flight through the playoffs after a successful campaign in the second division. However, the start of the season has proven to be challenging for the club: in their first five games, they secured just one victory, losing the other four and failing to score in any of those defeats. Their lone win came at home against Real Sociedad with a 1-0 scoreline.

Currently, Real Oviedo sit 17th in the league table with three points and a goal difference of 1-8. When it comes to head-to-head meetings with Barcelona on their own pitch, the statistics are quite balanced: over the last six matches between these sides, each has won three times. However, the last meeting was more than 20 years ago, with Oviedo falling 2-3 to Barcelona.

Barcelona

Barcelona have launched the season in commanding fashion. The team remains unbeaten this season across six matches in all competitions. In La Liga, Barcelona have played five games, racking up four wins and drawing once away to Rayo Vallecano. At the moment, they occupy second place, trailing Real Madrid by two points, with 13 points and a goal difference of 16-3 — the highest-scoring attack in the league so far.

In European competition, the Catalans also started brightly: in their opening Champions League group stage match away at Newcastle, Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory.

Regarding head-to-head clashes with Real Oviedo, despite the long hiatus between fixtures, these encounters have rarely been straightforward. Out of the last three meetings, Barcelona managed to win just once, losing twice — setting the stage for a hard-fought and intriguing match.

Probable lineups

Real Oviedo: Escandel, Alhassane, Calvo, Carmo, Ahijado, Chaira, Dendoncker, Reina, Hassan, Brekalo, Rondon.

Barcelona: Garcia, Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Pedri, de Jong, Olmo, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski.

Key facts and head-to-head record

Real Oviedo have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.

Real Oviedo have conceded first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Barcelona have won 10 of their last 11 matches.

Barcelona have won 8 of their last 9 away games.

Barcelona have scored first in 10 of their last 11 matches.

Prediction for Real Oviedo vs Barcelona

Real Oviedo are newcomers to La Liga and have struggled at this level, with just one goal scored and four defeats, while Barcelona have started the season in impressive form, remaining unbeaten and displaying a potent attacking game. Historically, Barcelona have found it tough against Oviedo in head-to-head clashes, so a tight contest is expected. However, the hosts have every chance to make their mark at home. My bet for this match is that Real Oviedo will score, with odds of 1.72.