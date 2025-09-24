RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi

Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi

The transfer saga continues
Transfer news Today, 13:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi https://x.com/CPFC/status/1964390220255637658

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi.

Details: According to Christian Falk, Bayern will make a move for the Crystal Palace defender this winter.

This summer, Liverpool made several bids for the defender, and the player himself wanted to move to Anfield. However, Crystal Palace refused to let their key man leave. As a result, the Merseyside club decided to wait and try to sign Guéhi next summer as a free agent.

Now, those English plans may be in jeopardy: Bayern have identified Guéhi as a top priority and are ready to enter the negotiations. According to the journalist, Bayern's interest in the Englishman is the main reason why contract extension talks with Dayot Upamecano have been put on hold.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Carlo Ancelotti reveals which sacking was the toughest of his career Football news Today, 11:58 Carlo Ancelotti reveals which sacking was the toughest of his career
Hugo Ekitike apologizes for red card in League Cup match Football news Today, 11:17 Hugo Ekitike apologizes for red card in League Cup match
Liverpool lose Giovanni Leoni for several months with injury Football news Today, 09:37 Liverpool lose Giovanni Leoni for several months with injury
"Incredible." Isak pleased with debut goal for Liverpool Football news Today, 08:07 "Incredible." Isak pleased with debut goal for Liverpool
Arne Slot. Football news Today, 03:30 Slot gives pessimistic assessment of Leoni’s condition after serious injury
Harry Kane of Bayner Munich in action during the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich Football news Today, 02:31 Thomas Frank on Harry Kane: "If Harry wants to join us..."
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores