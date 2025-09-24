Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi

The transfer saga continues

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi.

Details: According to Christian Falk, Bayern will make a move for the Crystal Palace defender this winter.

This summer, Liverpool made several bids for the defender, and the player himself wanted to move to Anfield. However, Crystal Palace refused to let their key man leave. As a result, the Merseyside club decided to wait and try to sign Guéhi next summer as a free agent.

Now, those English plans may be in jeopardy: Bayern have identified Guéhi as a top priority and are ready to enter the negotiations. According to the journalist, Bayern's interest in the Englishman is the main reason why contract extension talks with Dayot Upamecano have been put on hold.