Another Chelsea player will go to Saudi Arabia

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will soon join Saudi club Al Ahly.

The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea will receive 19 million euros for his goalkeeper.

Mendy's contract with the new club will run until the end of the 2025/26 season.

He is expected to undergo a medical on July 26 and Mendy will be officially signed.

Mendy played 12 games for Chelsea last season.

Chelsea players Ngolo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly previously went to Saudi Arabia to play.