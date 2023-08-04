Ajax could sign Juventus legend

According to journalist Horacio Accomando's Twitter, Amsterdam-based Ajax is showing interest in 36-year-old defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.

The source indicates that the Dutch club may sign the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. It is expected that the clubs will initiate negotiations soon.

Earlier, it was reported that Juventus' management decided to exclude Bonucci from the main squad. This decision shocked the player, but he accepted it. As a result, Bonucci will have to train separately from the team. Additionally, he did not join the club's tour to the United States. Juventus took away the captain's armband from him and handed it over to Brazilian defender Danilo.

The reason for this decision was Bonucci's high salary, as he earns 12 million euros per year, and his contract is valid until the summer of 2024.

Bonucci first joined Juventus in the summer of 2010, with the transfer fee amounting to 15.5 million euros. In the summer of 2017, he was acquired by Milan for 42 million euros, but a year later, he returned to Juventus for 35 million euros. He has played a total of 502 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 10 assists.

For the Italian national team, Bonucci has appeared in 121 matches, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.