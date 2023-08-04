RU RU
Main News Ajax could sign Juventus legend

Ajax could sign Juventus legend

Football news Today, 07:42
Ajax could sign Juventus legend Photo: Instagram Leonardo Bonucci / Author unknown

According to journalist Horacio Accomando's Twitter, Amsterdam-based Ajax is showing interest in 36-year-old defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.

The source indicates that the Dutch club may sign the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. It is expected that the clubs will initiate negotiations soon.

Earlier, it was reported that Juventus' management decided to exclude Bonucci from the main squad. This decision shocked the player, but he accepted it. As a result, Bonucci will have to train separately from the team. Additionally, he did not join the club's tour to the United States. Juventus took away the captain's armband from him and handed it over to Brazilian defender Danilo.

The reason for this decision was Bonucci's high salary, as he earns 12 million euros per year, and his contract is valid until the summer of 2024.

Bonucci first joined Juventus in the summer of 2010, with the transfer fee amounting to 15.5 million euros. In the summer of 2017, he was acquired by Milan for 42 million euros, but a year later, he returned to Juventus for 35 million euros. He has played a total of 502 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 10 assists.

For the Italian national team, Bonucci has appeared in 121 matches, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Ajax Juventus Eredivisie Netherlands Serie A Italy
Popular news
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news Yesterday, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news 01 aug 2023, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:50 Tottenham Hotspur sign defender from Bundesliga for €50m Football news Today, 08:20 Carlo Ancelotti called the main problems of real Madrid before the start of the new season Football news Today, 07:55 Tottenham are close to signing a talented Argentine striker Football news Today, 07:42 Ajax could sign Juventus legend Football news Today, 07:34 Shakhtar severely punished goalkeeper Trubin for wanting to leave the club Football news Today, 07:30 Former Real Madrid striker retires from 21-year career Football news Today, 07:22 Ajax announce transfer of talent from Manchester City academy Football news Today, 07:00 Tickets for the match with Messi sold out in 10 minutes Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:00 President of Marseille spoke about the Ukrainian Malinovsky
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Holstein vs Greuther Furth 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Blackburn vs West Brom 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023