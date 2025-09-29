A beautiful gesture! PSG and Qatar Airways decide to remove sponsor logo from match kits to support 'Pink October'

Three PSG teams join the traditional campaign.

In their next match, players will wear kits featuring a pink ribbon instead of the sponsor's logo.

Details: According to the official PSG website, the club has reached an agreement with main sponsor Qatar Airways to support the 'Pink October' campaign, which is recognized worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To mark the occasion, it was decided to remove the sponsor's name from PSG's shirts and replace it with a pink ribbon—the symbol of Pink October.

These special shirts will be worn by:

The PSG women's football team during the Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon match on Saturday, October 4.

The handball team during the Paris Saint-Germain vs Sélestat match on Sunday, October 12.

The men's football team for the Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg match on Friday, October 17.

The club also announced additional initiatives and merchandise sales, with proceeds going to support breast cancer prevention and research.

Le Paris Saint-Germain et son partenaire Qatar Airways renforcent leur engagement pour Octobre Rose en faveur de la prévention contre le cancer du sein. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 29, 2025

