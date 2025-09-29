RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Al-Ittihad Al-Ittihad
AFC Champions League (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 14:15
- : -
International,
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches in the second round of the AFC Champions League will take place on Tuesday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where Al-Ittihad will host Shabab Al-Ahli. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash—one with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Al-Ittihad approaches this fixture not in the best form. The team has suffered two defeats in their last four matches, and recently the management made a coaching change, appointing Hassan Khalifa in place of Laurent Blanc. Nevertheless, the club boasts a powerful attacking potential led by Karim Benzema, who, even at 37, remains the team’s talisman and is capable of deciding a match single-handedly.

On home turf, Al-Ittihad traditionally plays with confidence and rarely leaves the pitch without points. However, defensive issues have not been fully resolved. The loss to Al-Nassr (0-2) highlighted the current instability at the back, and the coaching staff will need to urgently find the right balance between attack and defense. The support of experienced midfielders Fabinho and Kanté could prove crucial in orchestrating the team’s play.

Shabab Al-Ahli, meanwhile, are enduring a tough spell. Their defeat to Al-Ain (0-1) in the UAE league exposed shortcomings in attack, with the side scoring too few goals for their ambitions. Despite this, the squad features several high-caliber players such as Renan and Balla, who can add steel and aggression at key moments.

Still, Shabab Al-Ahli have struggled for consistency on the international stage. A draw with Tractor (1-1), when the Iranians played nearly the entire match with ten men, showed the team can stumble even against weakened opposition. Away from home, the club also looks vulnerable and is at risk of leaving empty-handed once again.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Ittihad: Rajković; Faqihi, Pereira, Al-Musa, Al-Julaidan; Fabinho, Aouar, Kanté; Bergwijn, Diaby, Benzema
  • Shabab Al-Ahli: Almaqbali; Santos, Renan, Gomes, Henrique; Balla, Agaf, Maksimović, Cartabia; Cesar, Dabbur

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the first official meeting between Al-Ittihad and Shabab Al-Ahli.
  • Both teams dropped points in their Champions League openers.
  • Al-Ittihad are unbeaten in 8 of their last 11 continental home matches.

Prediction

Al-Ittihad take to the pitch under pressure but with the backing of their fans and a roster of star players capable of turning the tide. Shabab Al-Ahli look unstable and could buckle under the hosts’ pressing. Expect a hard-fought but entertaining match, with the home side ultimately coming out on top.

