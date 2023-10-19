RU RU NG NG
Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction
Bundesliga Germany 21 oct 2023, 09:30 Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen
Germany, Wolfsburg, Volkswagen Arena
As part of the eighth round of the German Bundesliga, a match between Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen will be held at the Volkswagen Arena on October 21. The game is set to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time.

Wolfsburg

The "Wolves" have only managed to win the Bundesliga once (in the 2008/2009 season) and clinched the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in the 2014/15 season. They also secured the Supercup by defeating Bayern Munich in a penalty shootout. In the previous season, Wolfsburg finished in eighth place in the Bundesliga, falling just one point short of the European competition spots. The last time Wolfsburg played on the international stage was in the 2019/2020 season in the UEFA Europa League.

Currently, Wolfsburg occupies the seventh position in the Bundesliga table with twelve points. The team alternates between victories and defeats, having not played to a draw even once.

Bayer Leverkusen

After seven matchdays, Bayer Leverkusen leads the Bundesliga table, albeit by just one point, ahead of Stuttgart and two points ahead of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The team has made an impressive start to the championship, winning six matches and drawing once in seven games. Notably, Victor Boniface, a newcomer to Bayer, has scored seven goals in seven matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Wolfsburg has only achieved victories at their home ground this season.
  • Bayer Leverkusen is on an unbeaten run of ten matches.
  • Wolfsburg hasn't managed to defeat Bayer at home for eight years.

Prediction

Habi Alonso's squad appears to be the favorite, and I believe they will overcome their opponents in this match. My bet is on a victory for Bayer.

