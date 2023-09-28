West Ham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game W2(+1.5) Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

West Ham will host Sheffield United as part of the 7th round of the English Premier League in London. The match will take place on September 30 and will start at 16:00 CET.

West Ham



David Moyes’ team enters the new season after having won the Conference League in the previous one.

“The Hammers” have had a good start in the Premier League and are currently in the 7th place (with 10 points in their asset). The club confidently takes “its” points in the confrontations with the rivals of a lower level. There should be no shame in losing 2 previous struggles. West Ham’s opponents included the strongest teams of the Foggy Albion over a few years. The talk is about Liverpool and Manchester City. “The Londoners” lost both of those games with the same score – 1-3. It is also reasonable to mention the victory of “the Hammers” in the battle against Chelsea.

The start in the Europa League was also more than successful. West Ham beat the Bulgarian club, Backa Topola, in the 1st round of the group stage.

Sheffield United



Sheffield cannot boast of its results yet. The “deafening” fiasco on Sunday (the team lost with a 0:8 score to Newcastle) resulted clearly not in the best mood. It has just returned to the Premier League after several years of absence and is now the last club in the table.

Sheffield is unbeaten in only 1 match of the current season – there happened a 2-2 draw in the battle against Everton. Also, the team has already managed to be stopped in the EFL Cup.

It remains only to guess when the players of United is able to overcome the higher mentioned crisis.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



West Ham has scored, without exception, in every match of the new season (the majority of the games ended with the same score – 3-1).

Sheffield has not won in the new draw yet and managed to keep its gates locked only in 1 match.

The teams, in principle, look equal, if we take into account the head-to-head duels of the recent times.

Prediction



Considering the guests’ unsuccessful start to the season, bookmakers are sure that West Ham is the favourite of the following battle. It is reasonable to note that “the Hammers” played the EFL Cup match in the middle of the week – as a result, the fatigue can influence on the destiny of the confrontation. I don’t think Sheffield will lose more than by one goal.

