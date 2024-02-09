RU RU NG NG
West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Dillan George
West Ham vs Arsenal prediction
Premier League England 11 feb 2024, 09:00 West Ham - Arsenal
-
- : -
England, London, London Stadium
In the 24th round of the English Premier League, we anticipate another London derby as West Ham hosts Arsenal at their home stadium. The match forecast has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

West Ham

West Ham finds itself in a period of gameplay crisis. David Moyes' team has not secured a victory in the last 4 consecutive Premier League matches, comprising 3 draws and 1 defeat. In the previous round, the "Hammers" suffered a decisive 0-3 defeat at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, West Ham continues to occupy a commendable seventh place in the league table, remaining a serious contender for European competitions.

Arsenal

Arsenal is undeniably in high spirits, having confidently defeated the Premier League leader, Liverpool, 3-1 in the previous round. Thanks to this victory, Mikel Arteta's team not only extended its winning streak to 3 matches but also re-entered the title race. Currently, the "Gunners" trail Jürgen Klopp's team by only 2 points, with Manchester City having the same points but an extra match in hand.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

West Ham has already defeated Arsenal twice this season: 2-0 in the 19th Premier League round and 3-1 in the Carabao Cup.

The last home victory for West Ham over Arsenal in the Premier League was in 2019.

Arsenal has lost only 1 of the last 13 away matches against West Ham.

West Ham vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal is the favorite in this match, but their away performances are less assured compared to home matches. I predict that the "Gunners" will not keep a clean sheet, and both teams will score in this game.

