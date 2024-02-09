RU RU NG NG
Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Werder Bremen vs FC Heidenheim prediction
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Bundesliga Germany 10 feb 2024, 09:30 Werder Bremen - FC Heidenheim
Germany, Bremen, Wohninvest WESERSTADION
FC Heidenheim FC Heidenheim
Amidst the plethora of Saturday encounters, our attention was captivated by the clash between Werder Bremen and Heidenheim. The match prediction for these adversaries has been published on the pages of our resource.

Werder Bremen

This calendar year has unfolded quite favorably for the "Musicians," as the team has remained undefeated since the winter break. Overall, Werder has gone unbeaten in seven consecutive Bundesliga matches, with their latest victory being a hard-fought 1-0 win away against Mainz, despite being outplayed by the opponent. The team currently sits ninth in the league table, trailing the top six by five points. The Bremen side is clearly riding high, although they are not flawless in terms of gameplay.

Heidenheim

It took some time for the newcomers to adapt, but the team now appears quite solid, occupying the tenth position in the Bundesliga. In the last round, Heidenheim held formidable Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw at home. The club's undefeated streak has also reached seven matches, indicating that the players are surely in good spirits. With a high likelihood, Heidenheim will achieve their primary objective and remain in the top flight, as they are nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first-round encounter, the teams engaged in an entertaining match. Heidenheim led 2-0 at home after the first half, but Werder staged a comeback to level the score. Subsequently, the hosts seized victory with a final score of 4-2. The head-to-head clashes between the opponents often yield high-scoring affairs, with at least three goals scored in the last four meetings. Werder has won their last three matches, while Heidenheim is on a streak of four consecutive draws.

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Prediction

We anticipate a showdown between mid-table teams and direct rivals, both of whom have been undefeated for a considerable period. Werder Bremen is favored due to their experience, home advantage, and impressive winning streak. Such a battle is likely to be evenly contested, with plenty of dangerous moments for both sides. We suggest placing a bet on both teams scoring.

