Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Oliver White
Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction
Tottenham Tottenham
Premier League England 30 sep 2023, 12:30 Tottenham - Liverpool
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Liverpool Liverpool
Prediction on game W1(+0.5)
Odds: 1.74

Another super match awaits us as part of the 7th round of the English Premier League. Tottenham will host Liverpool in London on Sunday. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Tottenham


The team, being under the leadership of the new coach, Ange Postecoglou, demonstrates brilliant attacking football. Hopes for a trophy are once again blooming in the hearts of the fans. It is not clear how the team’s performance was affected by the loss of Harry Kane, who had been sold to Bayern in the summer. The Korean footballer, Son Heung-min, took over the leadership responsibilities and also became the new captain of the team. The newcomer, James Maddison, who had been bought by “the Spurs” from Leicester, also adapted quite quickly to his new wards.

Tottenham’s performance can be assessed exclusively in a positive way so far. The team is confident in the Premier League, where it is undefeated. The club has already been eliminated from the EFL Cup, and due to its 8th place in the previous season, Tottenham does not participate in the European competition. The higher mentioned state of things makes it possible to focus on the inner championship.

Liverpool


“The Reds” can also take credit for the start of the new season. Liverpool may not show its traditional hyper-attacking game, but it is hardly losing the points. The team played the draw only once (that happened in the battle against Chelsea), and all other matches ended in victories for Jurgen Klopp’s wards. Liverpool has scored, without exception, in every match of the current season.

It is clear that it takes time for the newcomers to adapt, but the results from the German coach are being demanded here and now. And while the new players are getting used to each other, the coach is able to succeed. I think Liverpool will play even stronger over time.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


Liverpool has already got 7 wins in all tournaments in a row, and the team lost back in early April (that was a failure in the confrontation with Manchester City). “The Reds” have scored per 3 goals in their 5 previous matches.

“The Spurs” are also on the move, but periodically lose on the native field, especially to Liverpool. The last time Tottenham beat “the Merseysiders” at the home arena was back in 2017.

Prediction


Nowadays, the teams are in approximately equal playing conditions. Despite the fact that bookmakers give a slight preference to the guests, I think that Tottenham will win with “a +0.5 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W1(+0.5)
Odds: 1.74

