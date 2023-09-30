Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Serie A Italy 02 oct 2023, 12:30 Torino - Verona
Italy, Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
Torino will compete with Verona in the match of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place in Turin on October 2 and will start at 18:30 CET.

Torino


The team is historically one of the most titled in Italy. The lion’s share of its trophies was won in the period after the World War II. And speaking about the last significant achievements, one can mention the Italian Cup in 1993.

Torino went through bankruptcy in the early 2000s. It has been consistently performing in Serie A since the season of 2012/2013. The best result during this period is the 7th place.

“The Bulls” also started the new draw well. Only the duels with Milan and Lazio were lost. And the asset includes several wins and a draw in the battle against strong Roma. As a result, Torino is in its traditional place in the middle of the table.

Verona


Speaking about the previous season, Verona finished in the 18th position and was saved only due to the play-off match with Spezia, managing to maintain the so-called “residence” in the elite division. Prior to this, the team finished in the middle of the table for three years.

Verona started the new championship under the rule of Marco Baroni. It immediately began to regularly collect the points – it won the confrontations with Roma (2-1) and Empoli (1-0), and the struggle with Bologna brought a draw. The failures happened only in the games with strong Sassuolo, Atalanta and Milan. So far, the club has managed to stay in the middle of the Serie A table.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Torino has scored in almost every match of the current season. The only exceptions were in the matches against Cagliari and Lazio.

Verona has failed to win 4 games in a row, moreover, it cannot score 3 times in a row.

The teams most often play for a draw. Verona beat Torino on the away field back in 2014.

Prediction


Bookmakers give a slight preference to the hosts. Still, taking into account all the higher mentioned facts, I will bet on “total: over 2.0”.

